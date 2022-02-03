Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $253.19 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

