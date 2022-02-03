Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

