Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $9,798,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,476,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,466,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,266 shares of company stock worth $97,048,410.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

