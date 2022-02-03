Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

