InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

