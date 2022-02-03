International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Up 9.7%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) shares were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 21,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Land Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.