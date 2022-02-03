Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.40. 78,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,469. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.52.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

