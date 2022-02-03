Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $317.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.61. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,241,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

