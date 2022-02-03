Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.02. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.