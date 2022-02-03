Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.02. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 100 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
