Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWB. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

