Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.15.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
