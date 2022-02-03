Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

