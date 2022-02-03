Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 5,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,804. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.