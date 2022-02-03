Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $358.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

