Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,445 shares.The stock last traded at $62.99 and had previously closed at $64.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,164 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.