Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

