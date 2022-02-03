IRadimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a PE ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $154,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $7,278,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

