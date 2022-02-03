iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 926.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

