iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $166,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS EFV opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

