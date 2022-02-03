iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

