iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.30

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 25274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

