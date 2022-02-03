iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.4% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

