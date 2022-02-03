iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iStar were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iStar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

