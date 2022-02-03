J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.86. 968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

