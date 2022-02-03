Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,929 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $23,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

