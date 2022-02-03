James M. Rallo Sells 23,529 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,084,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of XMTR opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

