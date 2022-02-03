Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 10,148 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $187,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,798,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,476,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,266 shares of company stock valued at $97,048,410.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.17 and a 200-day moving average of $262.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

