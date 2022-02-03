Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Takes $164.03 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,898,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,028,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 7.1% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,459.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 210,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,625,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.