JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €27.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.20 ($30.56) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.82 ($27.88).

DEC stock opened at €24.94 ($28.02) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($41.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

