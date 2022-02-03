Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.35.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

