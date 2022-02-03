Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $7.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

