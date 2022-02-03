Jefferies Financial Group Increases Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to $70.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. 388,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after buying an additional 295,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

