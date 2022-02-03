Jefferies Financial Group Increases Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to $70.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. 388,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
