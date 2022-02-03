Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $13.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $14.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $12.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $50.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $51.18 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.91 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $325.09 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.88 and a 200-day moving average of $604.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $103,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,384 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

