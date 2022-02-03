Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 6,820 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 5,805,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

