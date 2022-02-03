Jeneq Management LP Buys New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 174,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,804,000. Square comprises 6.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Square to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Square stock traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,980. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

