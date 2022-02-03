John B. Hess Sells 220,742 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HES traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. Hess Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

