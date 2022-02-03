John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.30% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBT stock opened at $134.94 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $117.66 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,146 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

