Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 6,428,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,842. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

