Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,813,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

