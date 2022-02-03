Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $534.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.99 and its 200 day moving average is $630.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.