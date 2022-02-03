Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $721,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

