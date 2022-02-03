Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,717 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

