Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 241,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.