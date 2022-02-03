Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 516 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

