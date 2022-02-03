Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,130 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Microelectronics by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.