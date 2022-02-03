Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.2% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.91. The company had a trading volume of 460,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,379,836. The company has a market cap of $622.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average of $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

