Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,513,000. Yale University lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $49.56. 428,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,147,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

