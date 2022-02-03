Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

COST stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $521.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

