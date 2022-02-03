Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $594.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

