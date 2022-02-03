Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,464. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.