Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

